BAYLOR, William Edward, 84, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on April 2, 2020. He is survived by five children, Melvina Gaile, Edward Baylor (Loretta), Arlene Nelson (Dale Sr.), Mary Claiborne (Tyrone) and Wanda James (Allen); 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, and a public memorial will be held at a later date.View online memorial
