BAYNE, Barbara Ashworth, age 88, of Chase City, passed away January 4, 2020. Barbara was a retired seamstress with Hampco Apparel and a member of Plantersville United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Linard Saunders Bayne. Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Nancy Ashworth; her sister-in-law, Barbara Williams; a faithful friend, Evelyn Newcomb; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful feline companion, "Little Bear." Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Salem Christian Church, with private interment in the Ashworth Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Christian Church, c/o Arlene Newcomb, 871 Mount Mitchell Road, Drakes Branch, Va. 23937 or Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, Va. 23954. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City, is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
