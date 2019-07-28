BEABER, Donna F. Richardson, 63 years old, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Donna was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Richardson; father, Dell Richardson; and brother, Billy Richardson. Donna is survived by her loving devoted husband of 45 years, Ronnie Beaber; daughters, Toni Beaber, Ashley Beaber Wright (CJ); grandson, Austin Beaber; granddaughter, Alyssa Starr; and soon-to-be-born grandson, Wyatt Wright. Donna is survived by sister, Cheyenne Nolte; and three brothers, Frankie Richardson (Joanne), Wayne Richardson and Shawn Rech. Donna was like a mother to her nieces and nephews, and fondly thought of Allen Richardson like a son. Donna loved her family with such passion. Many a friend had called her their best friend. Donna retired as a medical coder from Change Healthcare. Donna always worked hard all of her life and would admit...probably too much, but she loved her work. Donna never met a stranger and people who knew her, loved her giving and kind heart. She loved her animals and all of God's creatures. One of her favorite places to visit was Hilton Head Beach as she loved water. Donna loved art, especially water colors and music. Donna was a recipient of a heart transplant and did well until she was diagnosed with lung and then brain cancer. She fought so hard for three long years but in the end, she lost the battle. Donna will be deeply mourned and missed by so many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bishop Ireton Center, located at 3300 Old Courthouse Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236, across from Rockwood Park.View online memorial