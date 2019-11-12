BEACH, Edward "Eddie" J., 67, of Sandston, left us for his heavenly home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Rose; and brother, Rex Beach. Eddie served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired from Hanover County Sheriff's Department. He was an avid supporter of John Hagee ministries. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Vivian M. Beach; daughters, Billie Jo Elms-Messier (Rob), Bobbie Jo Zimmer (Joseph); three grandchildren, one great-grandson; siblings, Veronica Stanberry, Marie Knoxville, Todd Beach, Sandra Campbell; and beloved pet, Sadie. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home - Reception Center, 4660 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a service beginning at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mechanicsville Christian Center, 8061 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial