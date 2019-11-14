BEACH, Lois Jean, 76, of Henrico County, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born in Chase City, Va., on December 12, 1942. Lois was a retired school bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools. She was a member of Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene and had a passion for sewing, antiques, cooking and her family. Lois was preceded in death on May 28, 2019, by her husband of 60 years, Charles Edward Beach Sr. Survivors include her children, Charles Edward Beach Jr., Sandy Beach, Sharon Hall (Robert) and Tammy Colley; grandchildren, John, Michael, Scott, Robert, Chris, Whitney, Ryan, Jessica, Katelyn and Zachary; and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, at 2 p.m., at Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene, 6003 Hawkes Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois' name to Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene. Online guestbook is available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.

View online memorial

