BEADLES, Juanita Hopkins Gates, a remarkable woman who never considered herself as such, passed away January 27, 2020. The youngest of 11 children, she was born at home May 24, 1928, on the family farm near Shannon Hill, Louisa County, Virginia, to Murray Richard and Annie Haden Hopkins. She died at home, having led a life filled with love for family and for mostly private accomplishments. Exceptions were her selection as valedictory speaker of her high school graduating class, seamstress par excellence and executive level secretary at the former RF&P Railroad, where she met her surviving husband of 58 years, Richard L. "Dick" Beadles. She was most proud of her three daughters, their husbands and her grandchildren, Deborah Gates Tennent (Wayne), Donna Gates Andreasen (Michael) and Dabney Beadles Robinson (Tom). Her grandchildren are Ashley P. Cesaroni (Tony), Adam C. Robinson, Peyton S. Robinson and Callie R. Robinson. Juanita's early life was a mix of joy and loss. Married at 19 to John W. Gates, birth of children at 21 and 22 and widowed at 23, she took refuge at the home of her parents for several years before setting out to make a new life for herself and daughters Debbie and Donna. In this transition, she always credited her brother Cecil R. Hopkins with critical assistance. Known for her frugality and practicality, her only known excess was her love for dancing which her sister, Genevieve Swartz, aided by babysitting. There was a large field of potential dance partners who were always ready to escort her to the old Tantilla Gardens in Richmond. Returning to office employment after the girls were of school age, she was employed by the former RF&P Railroad. There, she met a young train hand who was being groomed for a higher position in the company. Juanita Gates and Dick Beadles were married January 20, 1962, and eventually expanded the family to include baby, Dabney. Against great odds, the composition family evolved into one close-knit and loving unit that exists today, albeit with the loss of our matriarch. The family will receive visitors at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, 175 Oak Leaf Drive, Louisa, Va. 23093, on Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial ceremony at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, 2605 Dumbarton Road, at 2 p.m., where Juanita had been an active member for nearly 60 years. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution is encouraged to do so in Juanita's honor at the charitable entity of their choice. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff of Westminster Canterbury Home Health and Hospice, which rendered loving, kind and effective assistance during Juanita's final illness.View online memorial
