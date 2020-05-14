BEALE, DAVID

BEALE, Reverend David Bernard, age 82, was born August 16, 1937, in Charlottesville, and passed away May 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Rita Bacon Beale; and two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Coffey Beale; his daughter, Robin Beale Franklin of Urbanna; his sons, David Beale (Robin) of Arlington, Washington and Timothy Beale (Melanie) of Seaford. Affectionately known as Bubby, he is survived by three grandchildren, Tyler Franklin (Corbin) of Mechanicsville, Joshua Franklin (Caitlin) of Sterling, Rachel Franklin Neal (Taylor) of Richmond, Landon Beale of Arlington, Washington; and three great-grandchildren, Harper and Virginia Franklin and Larkin Neal. He was a member and pastor emeritus of Hermitage Baptist Church in Church View, where he was a member of the choir. He especially liked singing to classical hymns and bluegrass gospel music. He was the pastor of several Baptist churches throughout his career. Among them were Coleman Falls, Big Island; Mineral Springs, Gladstone; Whitakers, N.C.; Mt. Zion, Dunnbrooke; and Red Oak, Appomattox. He served his country in the Navy and Marines as a hospital corpsman during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Fleetwood High School in Massies Mill, Va., attended Lynchburg College and earned a master's degree from Southeastern Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. Young people and children held a special place in his heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider Youth Ministry at Hermitage Baptist Church (94 Wares Bridge Rd., P.O. Box 190, Church View, Va. 23032). Interment will take place in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 650 Thrashers Creek Rd., Amherst, Va. 24521. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, Virginia, is assisting the family with arrangements. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
