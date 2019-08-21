BEALE, Elizabeth Mayes "Betsy," of Goochland, passed away August 20, 2019. She was graduated from St. Catherine's School and Sweet Briar College and took post-graduate classes at VCU School of Interior Design. Betsy made her debut at The Bal du Bois. She was a past president of the Junior Board of the Richmond Home for Boys and Girls, The Memorial Guidance Clinic and a board member of the Woman's Bank. She was a former member of the Country Club of Virginia, Tuckahoe Woman's Club, The Woman's Club and the Deep Run Hunt Club. Betsy was the past owner of "The Blue Pigtail" Gift Shop, Didgies Children's Clothing Stores in Richmond, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach, and Bartleby's. After many years in retail, she pursued a career in real estate. She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cyrus Wendell Beale of "Greenway," Charles City, Va. and Richmond. She is survived by many far flung cousins and her dearly cherished animals and friends. Betsy wishes for all- peace for your soul, joy for your spirit and love for your heart. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, in Hollywood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the animal rescue of your choice or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Children. Please help a furry creature or a deserving child.View online memorial