BEALE, Maj. Frederick Talmadge Jr., USMC, Ret., a decorated career Marine who served in two wars, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Retreat Hospital in Richmond. He was 69. Funeral services for Maj. Beale will be held at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., on Wednesday, September 4, at 2 p.m. with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. Maj. Beale is survived by his wife, Nancy "Nan" R. Beale of Richmond; his daughter, Alaina "Lainie" Smith and son-in-law, Randy Smith, both of North Carolina; his son, Frederick "Derick" T. Beale III and daughter-in-law, Kourtney Beale, both of North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Whitney Melton and her husband, Andrew Melton, both of Richmond; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and his beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, Jack. Maj. Beale grew up in Hampton, the only child of Frederick Talmadge Beale and Martha Virginia Aderholt. He graduated from University of South Carolina, where he participated in the school's Naval Reserve Officer Training Program. He then joined the United States Marine Corps and was commissioned a second lieutenant. Maj. Beale served in Vietnam and later in the first Gulf War. He was a communications and intelligence officer and was involved in the development of advanced military technologies. Upon retiring, Maj. Beale settled in New Jersey, where he worked as a program manager for Booz Allen Hamilton and a vice president for JB Management Software Development Co. After retiring from corporate life, Maj. Beale resettled in Richmond, Va. Flowers may be sent to Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial