BEALE, Sam Tall III, 81, of Richmond, Virginia, reunited with the love of his life, the late Beverly Williams Beale, on December 2, 2019. He is survived by his four children, Leigh Anne Stevenson, Sam IV (Julie), John (Jessica), Ben (Paige). Sam had 10 grandchildren, Sam V (Maegan), Alex, Kendall, Savannah, Austin, Jackson, Stella, Peyton, Daren and Violet. Sam was raised in Boykins, Virginia. He was the class president of Boykins High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, where he served and played baseball for three years. He then enrolled at Old Dominion University, where he continued his education and played baseball. Sam later attended law school at the College of William and Mary, where he received his law degree. He finished his education by obtaining a doctorate in taxation. Sam was heavily involved in the community. He coached his children in all sports and was a positive influence in the lives of many. The loss of Sam is heartfelt by all that knew him. He will be truly missed. God speed Pop! We love you. The memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229, on Monday, December 9, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to Tuckahoe Little League (2400 Little League, Henrico, Va. 23233) or The Trinity Foundation (Trinity UMC, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229).