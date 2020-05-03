BEAMON, Edgar Jackson Jr., a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on May 1, 2020. Jack leaves behind his treasured wife of 50 years, Beverly Webb Beamon; his two daughters, Courtney Beamon (Spencer Waddell Jr.) and Casey Beamon (Charles Kay); and extended family, Carol and Bob Reeves and Spencer Waddell III. His grandsons, Hunter and Tucker Waddell, brought Jack much joy and happiness. Jack and his wife shared a love of family and travel. Family adventures included water skiing on Lake Gaston and many sun-filled days on beaches near and far. As a young man, Jack enjoyed football, baseball and golf and, of course, rooting for the Hokies. A dad of daughters, he also delighted in dance recitals and cheerleading. Later in life, he enjoyed watching his grandsons on the soccer field and playing a good round of dominoes. After graduating from Virginia Tech in 1969, Jack built a career as a professional engineer, owning Beamon and Associates, PC for over 40 years. His consulting career also sparked a passion for real estate development in Richmond. Jack served as president of several organizations including the Engineers Club, American Civil Engineers Council (Virginia) and his local Kiwanis Club. His passing leaves a giant hole in the hearts of the family and friends who loved him dearly. His calm logic, quick wit and deep commitment to his family will always be missed. Services will be private.View online memorial
