BEARD, Jacqueline Bradshaw, 88, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by Robert H. Beard. She is survived by Stephen (Pat) and Robbin (Jim) and their families. The family will receive friends at Rare Olde Times Irish Pub on Tuesday, December 17, at 6 p.m. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Flowers will not be accepted. Donations to the Alzheimers Association or ASPCA are greatly appreciated. Condolences at Blileys.com.