BEARD, Munford Jr., of Richmond, departed this life on May 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving parents; son, Brian Jones; and four siblings, Margie Foster, Rosa Pegram, Robert Lee Beard and Maggie Washington. He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Valentine (Corey), Shaka Jones; one son, Damion Jones; five grandchildren, Mark Beard, Kennson Denis, LaDamian Jones, Dakell Jones, Arielle Jones; and three great-grandchildren, Mazarie Beard, Yara Beard, Kylie A. Denis; and devoted friends, Jacqueline Jones, Peggy Penn, Jonah Jamison, Big Jim; and devoted nieces, Nicole Williams and Yvette Pegram; along with a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224, where a walk through viewing will take place Monday, June 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Maury Street Cemetery on June 2, 2020, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Munford BEARD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.