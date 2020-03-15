BEASLEY, Jean Caroline Martin, 88, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mrs. Beasley was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia and retired as a medical technologist and teacher. She is survived by her loving husband, John Beasley; two sons, Hunter Beasley and Mark Beasley (Wendy); four grandchildren, Tucker, Megan, Kathrine and Julia; and a great-granddaughter, Aurora. The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. Burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her name to the Dementia Society of America.View online memorial
