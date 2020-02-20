BEASLEY, Thomas William, "Tommy," passed away on February 18, 2020, after a short illness. Tommy was the son of Margaret and Enoch W. Beasley and was born on October 26, 1946. He was the owner and operator of Thomas William Beasley Septic Contractor. He attended Farnham High School and was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church, Moose Lodge and Farnham Hunt Club. Tommy leaves behind his wife, Sandy; his mother, Margaret Beasley Thomas; a son, Thomas William Beasley Jr. (Tom) and his wife, Christi; a son, Rodney Keith Beasley (Roscoe); his stepdaughters, Pam Gotay and husband, Ellery, Melissa Newtzie and significant other, Jeff Bourne; a grandson, Thomas William Beasley III (Tim); granddaughters, Kathryn Elizabeth Blevins and Courtney Ann Blevins; great-grandchildren, Harrison Vaughn Beasley and Valentina Rose Beasley. Tommy is also survived by his sisters, Shirley B. Barrack and Gloria B. Smith (Donnie); and numerous nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Enoch W. Beasley Sr.; a brother, Enoch Webb Beasley (Buster); a sister, Deannie Craft; a granddaughter, Anne Marie Beasley; and a grandson, Joseph Webb Beasley (Joe). A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Rappahannock Church of Christ, Warsaw. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at Oakland United Methodist Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ms. Nancy Jones, 2176 Cedar Grove Road, Farnham, Va. 22460.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Beasley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
10:00AM-12:00PM
Rappahannock Church of Christ
4324 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
4324 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Rappahannock Church of Christ
4324 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
4324 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Service begins.