BEASLEY, Welford Earl "Sonny" Jr., 72, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Welford Earl and Wilma Ann Beasley. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Watson Beasley; daughter, Anne Beasley Burry; sons, Chip Beasley (Anita) and Les Beasley; six grandchildren, Shannon Burry, Jacob Burry, Shawn Beasley, Travis Beasley, Chris Beasley and Caitlyn Beasley; sister, Carolyn Dyson; extended family and friends; and his most beloved dog, Butterbean. Sonny was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a law enforcement officer for over 40 years. He was a Captain with the Henrico County Sheriff's Office, and he retired as Chief of Police of the Virginia Division of Forensic Science. Sonny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, and will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Staples Mill Chapel of Bliley's Funeral Home, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Goochland, Va.View online memorial