BEATTIE, John Fielding, 71, born and raised in the Richmond area, passed away January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley John Beattie and Mary Lee Lowery. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marion Beattie; three children, John Travis Beattie, Jamie Bright (Tiffany) and Jessica Hughes (Jamie); two granddaughters, Jordan and Harper Grace; three brothers, Robert, Bruce (Kim) and Bryan (Debra) Smith; and extended family and friends. John was a proud member of the U.S. Navy that served in Vietnam. John loved ice hockey, gambling and going on cruises with his family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of John Beattie, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before John's Celebration of Life begins.