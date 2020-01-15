BEATTIE, JOHN

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT... AREAS OF FOG...INCLUDING SOME LOCALLY DENSE FOG...HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS THE EASTERN VIRGINIA PIEDMONT WEST OF THE RICHMOND METRO AREA. VISIBILITIES WILL AVERAGE BETWEEN ONE AND TWO MILES...BUT WILL QUICKLY BECOME REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN SOME AREAS. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF DENSE FOG LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.