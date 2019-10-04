BEATTY, CAROLE

BEATTY, Mrs. Carole Marie, age 82, of Chesterfield, Va., passed from this life on October 2, 2019. Survivors include children, Michael (Michelle), Patrick (Rebecca), David (Anita) and Tom (Lesa); 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many granddogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Beatty; John Beatty, Xavier and Marcella Aydell and Helaine Wilderspin. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 13441 Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia, with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.View online memorial