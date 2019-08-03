BEAZLEY, Betty, 71, loving wife and mother of two, passed away peacefully in her home on July 31, 2019. Betty was born in Richmond, Va., on December 5, 1947. Betty enjoyed volunteering as an active member of the community, but her greatest passion was her husband and family. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Phil Beazley; children, Jennifer Nielsen, Sandy Beazley; grandchildren, Jake, Morgan and Devon; siblings, Sandra Parkerson and Tom Terry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Betsy Terry. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Courtyard by Marriott at 620 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, Va. 22401. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 201, Fredericksburg, Va. 22404.View online memorial