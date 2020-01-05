BEAZLEY, Calvin Lee Jr., 98, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lois Beazley; his parents, Viola and Calvin Beazley Sr.; one brother, Walter Beazley; and two sisters, Dorothy Hobson and Willette Grubbs. He leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Jennye Cosby (Mike), Ricky Beazley, Brad Beazley (Carla) and Rodney Beazley (Cindy); seven grandchildren, Shawn Beazley, Brian Henshaw, Megan Mallory, Ashley Dogoli, Brittney Beazley, Holly Beazley and Karen Kardian; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved and faithful companion, Judy Pavey; along with a host of other relatives and friends. He served 12 years in the United States Army, first as Staff Sargeant in the 1151st Engineer Combat Group during WWII and later in the Korean War. He was employed for many years by the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority. He was a longtime member of Fairmount Memorial Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park in Sandston. The family invites you to join them following the interment for a reception and fellowship at the Richmond East Moose Lodge, 7167 Flag Lane, Mechanicsville, from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or Department of Veterans Affairs, c/o Hunter Holmes, McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23249 (write in memo line: Voluntary Service 135).View online memorial
