BECK, Marion Jean Fischer, 92, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Beck. She is survived by five children, Linda Whitlock (Edwin), Richard, Judy Anderson, John (Nancy) and Donna Bradshaw (William); 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to The Village at Manor Care on Hilliard Rd. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
BECK, MARION
