BECK, Russow R. Jr., 90, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Russow R. Beck Sr.; mother, Annie Goodwyn Beck; brothers, James G. Beck Sr. and Maurice O. Beck Sr.; his wife of 32 years and mother of his sons, Roberta Williams Beck; and wife of 25 years, Joyce Beck. Mr. Beck is survived by his loving sons, Russow Rudolph Beck III and wife, Lora and David Randolph Beck and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Shelby Coleman (Jason), Stacy Wynne (Wes), Colby Beck (Hao) and Russow "Arby" R. Beck IV; great-grandchildren, Everly Coleman, Jase Coleman and Wren Wynne. Mr. Beck was involved for many years in the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 38 and Dale Ruritan and was co-owner of N.B. Goodwyn & Sons. He faithfully supported and attended Sherbourne United Methodist Church. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at this time. At a later date, there will be a Celebration of Life ceremony for all to gather and reflect on the life of this great man. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Sherbourne United Methodist Church, 2618 Sherbourne Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237.

