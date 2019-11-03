BECK, SONDRA

BECK, Sondra Lee, 78, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Sandy was born April 29, 1941, to parents, Leroy M. and Sadie Earnhardt Beck who, along with her sons, Robert and William; and her companion, Roy Harlow, have predeceased her. She is survived by brother, Kenneth R. Beck (Shelly); and nephew, Kenneth M. Beck (Kelly). Sandy received her RN degree from JSRCC, and was a lifelong nurse at Stewart Circle Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital. She was a member of Eastern Star, a volunteer with Providence Forge Rescue Squad and an active member of Sandston Moose, Mechanicsville Riding Club and Boot Scooters. Her passions were her horses, EJ, Sarah and Marco; and her canine friends, Gus and Diesel. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231, followed by a 2 p.m. chapel service celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her name to Central Virginia Horse Rescue or Mooseheart The Child City.

