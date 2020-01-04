BECK, Susan McMullen, 77, of Williamsburg, Virginia, left our world on January 1, 2020, with her husband and sons by her side. Susan was born September 1, 1942, in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her parents, E.R. McMullen and Elizabeth ("Libby") (Smith) McMullen; as well as her dear younger sister, Elizabeth ("Bess") Richardson. She is survived by Donald Beck, her husband of 54 years; her two sons, Cameron and Coburn and daughter-in-law, Lindley; six wonderful grandsons, Joseph, Cameron, Sullivan, Andrew, Walker and George; brother, E.R. ("Mac") McMullen Jr.; sister-in-law, Ursula ("Buff") McMullen; sister, Helen McMullen; brother-in-law, Scott Richardson; and many nieces and nephews. Susie graduated from Stuart Hall School, Endicott College and the University of Florida. Susie and Don met in the summer of 1959 while both worked at Susie's family's hotel, Chatham Bars Inn. She married Don in 1965 in Chatham, Massachusetts. After Don's return from Vietnam, they lived in several cities on the East Coast before settling in Hanover, Mass., to start a family. Don and Susie moved to Chatham, Massachusetts, in 1976 and later to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1994, where she continued her real estate career. All who knew Susie knew of her selfless commitment to helping others. In Williamsburg, she supported The College of William & Mary, becoming an honorary alumnus in 2001. She volunteered with FISH, Bruton Parish, Faith in Action and Relay for Life. She developed and more importantly, maintained, countless friends through her time with us. Saturdays in the fall were special to Don and Susie when they gathered with all their friends for W&M football tailgates. For the last 19 years, Susie was Rah-Rah, a grandmother who planned and led her grandsons on wonderful adventures, including the biannual family reunion trip to Chatham and a recent trip to Alaska. Susie brought us all together to help each other, to have fun and to make our lives better. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, at 2 p.m. at Bruton Parish Church, with a reception immediately after at the Hospitality Suite in W&M's Zable Stadium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabeth McMullen and Susan McMullen Beck Scholarship Fund, Stuart Hall School Foundation, P.O. Box 210, Staunton, Va. 24402.View online memorial
