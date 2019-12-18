BECKER, Cherylynn Fuller, was born on July 29, 1947. She was the eldest child and daughter born to Eleanor Albright Becker and Worther Guy Becker Jr. of Petersburg, Va. She is survived by her siblings, Leslie Morgan Becker (Eggeleston), Eleanor Albright Becker (McDaniel), Worther Guy Becker III and Reynolds Haynes Becker. Her daughter, Lesley Albright Suttle and son, Albert Frederick Suttle and her daughter-in-law, Melissa Garth Suttle and their son, Frederick Nicholas Suttle reside in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she spent the last chapter of her life. She was a graduate of Virginia Tech, where she earned both undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. Working as a professor, she taught at several universities in the United States and Europe. In her profession, she was respected for her hard work and dedication, inspiring students to achieve their potential. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial