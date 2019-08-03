BEGGS, Russell Thomas, 96, of Highland Springs, Va., passed away July 31, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Josephine Mary Burcham; parents, Robert John and Virginia Ward Adam Beggs; and three siblings. Russell was a WWII Navy veteran who continued service in the Naval Reserve and retired after 42 years as a Senior Chief. His civil career included fixer/instructor at Philip Morris for 40-plus years. He was instrumental in starting football at Highland Springs High School and is in their Wall of Fame. Civic activities: Cub Scout Master, Cmdr. For America Div. U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Cmdr. Naval League Cadets, Life Member of VFW, American Legion and Fleet Reserve. Survived by children, Robert E. Beggs (Barbara), Linda L. Scott (Mike Mahoney), Gary L. Beggs (Carol), Tina M. Berkley (Tim); 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2 to 6 p.m. and service Monday, August 5, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Nine Mile Road.View online memorial