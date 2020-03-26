BEHLING, ROBERT

BEHLING, Robert "Rob," 74, of Moseley, passed away surrounded by his family, after a brave battle with illness March 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca Behling; two children, Wendy Allred (Ken) of Midlothian, Robert Allen Behling of Richmond; sister, Kathy Amos (Donnie) of Midlothian; two grandchildren, Jacob and Harrison Allred. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

