BEHM, Thomas G., 84, of Powhatan, passed away January 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Behm of 62 years; daughter, Debbie L. B. Pakaluk; and one son, Michael T. Behm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at Emmaus Christian Church, 2801 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research in care of NARFE, Chapter 2265. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
