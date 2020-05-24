BEIRNE, Martin James, 65, beloved husband and father, passed peacefully on May 14, 2020, at his home in Midlothian, surrounded by his wife and children. Marty was raised in Chicago and worked for 35 years as an industrial engineer for United Parcel Service in assignments across the country. He was a generous family man who will forever be remembered for his great sense of humor and the twinkle in his Irish eyes. He was faithful to his God and all Chicago sports teams, particularly the Cubs and the Bears. Marty was an intrepid tinkerer who enjoyed his retirement as a constant companion to his youngest daughter. He also loved golfing at Stonehenge Golf Club, boat riding on the James River and serving his neighbors as President of the Reeds Landing Community Association. He is survived by his wife, Terri; and five children, Lily, Tom, Dan (Danielle), Kelly Beirne Dodge (Dustin) and Katie Beirne McCormick (Brian). He was a loving Papa to seven grandchildren. Marty was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Beirne; and is survived by his mother, Sarah Patricia Beirne; and five younger siblings, Kevin (Peggy), Mary (Jim), Margie (Rainer), Bernadette (Kevin) and Brendan. Marty will be inurned in a private ceremony at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, with a memorial service to be held late this summer when his loved ones can gather to honor his memory.View online memorial
