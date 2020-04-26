BELK, Florence Hagen, 92, passed peacefully on April 13, 2020, from dementia. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 7, 1928, and raised there, the younger daughter of the late Roy and Ruby Hagen. Flo was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hanford; and great-grandson, Daniel Ziegler Jr. She is survived by her husband, Otis Latham Belk; her children, Susan Raup Sube (Ron), James William Raup (Jane), Thomas Stephen Raup and John Christopher Raup (Julie); and stepchildren, Betty Belk Truitt and Bob Belk. In addition, she is survived by her four granddaughters, Christina Sube Harlow (Mark), Rae-lynn Raup Ziegler (Dan), Annie Raup Wilkins (Bray) and Emily Raup-Chanin (Eli); and three great-grandchildren, Brandon Harlow, Kaylin Harlow and Adaline Ziegler. Flo graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, with a degree in home economics. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her four children. Flo's interests were traveling and camping, and she was a skilled seamstress and cook. Flo was a passionate lover of animals, especially her favorite dogs, Alfie and Beau. Flo was a longtime resident of Richmond, Virginia. Previously she had made homes in Springfield, Virginia and Luxembourg Grand Duchy, as well as Houston and Beaumont, Texas. She loved living in Luxembourg in the 1970s and had fond memories of her many travels both overseas and across the United States. She will be remembered for her devotion and generosity to her children and grandchildren. Contributions in Flo's memory can be made at http://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate-2/ or mailed to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…