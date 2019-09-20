BELL, John Shepherd "Johnny," 78, of Fluvanna County, died September 19, 2019, at UVA Hospital. He was the son of the late James Bell and Lutie Holland Bell. In addition to his parents, brother, James Barclay Bell; and sister, Cary Harris predeceased him. He was a lifelong farmer, historian and lover of the land. He is survived by his son, John S. Bell II; his daughter, Judith Bell Lewis and her husband, Lee Anthony; grandchildren, John S. "Bunky" Bell III and his wife, Candace and Jennifer Platt and her husband, Eddie; and seven great-grandchildren, all of Fluvanna County. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Bell Kirby of Mullica Hill, N.J. The family welcomes all to gather at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Interment will be at Lyles Baptist Church in Wilmington, Va., on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Lyles at 3 p.m., officiated by Reverend Thomas LeVines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Fluvanna County Historical Society.View online memorial