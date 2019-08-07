BELLFLOWER, Helen Augusta, 96, of Chester, passed away on August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Horace Bellflower Sr.; daughters, Carolyn Butler and Stephanie Burke. She is survived by her children, Horace Bellflower Jr. (Lisa), Tamara Hogwood (Terry), Samuel Thompson; brother, Norman Alter Watko; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Helen was a former member of the Red Hat Society and a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church. She loved to play dominos and gardening. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield, P.O. Box 170, 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial