BELONGIA, Maynard N., age 84, of King William, Va., was born to eternal life September 13, 2019. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was a child prodigy pianist winning many national honors while still in school. The fourth of seven children, he followed service in the Air Force with a musical career entertaining at venues nationally, mostly along the U.S. West Coast from Alaska to New Mexico. He kept lengthy engagements at the Sir Francis Drake and Fairmont Hotels in San Francisco. He married his late wife, Fran, in 1983, and after retirement moved to her home in Virginia. Maynard is survived by his son, Lorne Belongia of King William; daughter, Jeanette (Jerry) Anderson of San Jose, Calif.; sisters, Connie (James) Bertog and Catherine (Gus) Gnorski, both of Wisconsin; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Verneita in 1982; and his second wife, Fran in 2009; as well as his parents, three brothers and one sister. Services will be held Thursday, October 17, at Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville. Family will receive visitors there at 11 a.m. and Mass will be at 12 p.m. Interment follows in St. Michaels Columbarium, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen.