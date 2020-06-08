BELSCHES, Alton H. Sr., 87, of Richmond, died June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cornelia B. Belsches; and son, Howard Jefferson Belsches. Surviving are two daughters, Grace B. Carter (Ronald) and Cornelia B. Ryan (Gregory); son, Alton H. Belsches Jr. (Elvatrice); daughter-in-law, Michelle Belsches; devoted partner, Grace M. Richardson and her son, Andrew T. Richardson III; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin L. (Shirley) and Welton B. (Shirley) Belsches; brother-in-law, Wilbert J. Brown (Helen); sister-in-law, Jeanie Belsches; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Belsches was a retired lieutenant in the City of Richmond Police Department after 35 years of service. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Live streaming and online guest book at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
