BELTON, ELLEN

BELTON, Ellen Patterson, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by her family, after a seven-year, fiercely fought battle with declining health. Ellen was born in Littleton, North Carolina, on September 13, 1940. She is survived by her loving and tirelessly devoted husband of 50 years, Ronald Ray Belton; her daughter and son-in-law, Frances Belton Georges and Nicholas Clyde Georges; her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Ray Belton Jr. and Traci Fraylick Belton; and grandchildren, Alexander Ray Belton, Emily Nicole Georges and Abigail Lila Georges. Ellen was employed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit for 31 years. The family will receive friends 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 236 S. Laurel Street, with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Ron and Ellen's circle will forever be unbroken. You are finally free of your bodily constraints, bird. Fly free.

