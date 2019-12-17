BENJAMIN, Deaconess Mary H., of Powhatan, departed this life Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Rosa Taylor (Creed Jr.), Rev. Betty Baily (Lawrence) and Madeline Jackson; former son-in-law, Larry Jackson; two sisters, one brother, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, at 1 p.m. from Second Antioch Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial