BENNETT, BARBARA "JEANNIE"

BENNETT, Barbara Jean "Jeannie," 73, of King George, formerly of Richmond, died October 11, 2019. Surviving are her mother, Rosetta M. Gibbs; daughter, Debra Cunningham; two grandsons, James T. Railey (Ashley) and Matthew D. Cunningham; two great-grandchildren, Tatianna and Elijah Railey; two sisters, Jacquelin Johnson (Lincoln) and Alesia Gibbs; two brothers, Jerome Minns and Leondrens Gibbs Jr.; aunt, Catherine Lewis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, at 11 a.m. Rev. Carrington Parker Jr. officiating. Rev. Jeanetta Beer, eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial