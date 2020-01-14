BENNETT, Bretton "Brett" Lee, age 61, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Huband; his brothers, Steve Bennett (Mary Lu), Neal Huband (Kay) and Ben Bennett; his sisters, Lisa Chenault (Jeff) and Amy Robertson; his sons, Justin and Brandon; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Brett liked live music, a good joke and the Miami Dolphins. An avid sportsman, he was equally lethal with a softball bat, golf club or fishing rod. He was a power hitting third baseman who played for numerous local tournament teams. Brett also knew the short way around many golf courses in Richmond and Myrtle Beach. The fish population in local waterways will not miss him. Brett will be missed by his Woodfin Oil coworkers, his golfing and poker buddies, his family and his friends. Brett worked hard and played hard. Hopefully now he can take it easy. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Garden, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 17, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
