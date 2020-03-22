BENNETT, Carlene E., the eldest daughter of Carl E. and Hellin (Hella) Carlson died March 12, 2020, in Rutland, Vt., with acute myeloid leukemia. As a youth, she was active in church and Girl Scouts, becoming a counselor at Tamarack Notch. After high school, she entered the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing, graduating in 1962, a recipient of the Platka Cup. She remained at the "Fletcher" as staff nurse, then head nurse until her marriage in 1970 to Theodore W. "Bill" Bennett. Carlene joined Bill in Richmond, Va., where she continued her career at Retreat Hospital as assistant head nurse, nurse thanatologist, assisted in the development of and coordinated the first certified hospice program in Virginia. She was Cancer Program coordinator, securing approval as a Community Hospital Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons and later for the Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center also served as a certified Cancer Registrar. In Richmond, Carlene served on Church Council, the Board of Circle Center Adult Day Services and taught Sunday school. Upon her retirement in 2011, she and Bill returned to Vermont to be closer to family. She served on the Board of the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging. At church she was a Eucharistic visitor, lector and served on the Altar Committee. Carlene always cherished her Finnish and Swedish heritage, sharing it with her nieces and nephews and their children who enriched her and Bill's life and offered much support. She was ever grateful for the lasting support of her childhood and Richmond friends. Survivors include her husband, Bill; sisters, Hellin Leclaire, N.Y. and Cynthia (Dennis) Pengelly, Conn.; brothers-in-law, Walter (Betty) Ladabouche, Vt., Robert (Alice) Bennett, Vt. and family, Steven (Carol) Bennett, Fla., and family; nephews, Anthony (Becki) Leclaire and family, Jason (Carol) Ladabouche and family; niece, Kelly (Chris) Thompson and family, all in Vermont; and special cousin, William (Judy) Hella and family, Vt. Services are postponed for a later date (due to the pandemic) with the Aldous Funeral Home, Rutland, Vt. In lieu of flowers, Carlene suggested a gift to Circle Center Adult Day Services, 4900 W. Marshall St., Richmond, Va. 23230 or Foley Cancer Center, c/o RRMC 160 Allen St., Rutland, Vt. 05701.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death