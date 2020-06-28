BENNETT, Dorothy F., 94, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Wife of the late Linwood G. Bennett Sr.; mother of Linwood G. Bennett Jr., Westley F. Bennett, Mary Ellen Bowman and the late LaVerne B. Ransone. Dorothy is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lucy Corr for providing such loving care for Dorothy over the last two years.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days