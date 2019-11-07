BENNETT, Earl C. "Billy," 84, of Emporia, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Long; and a brother, James Lee Bennett. Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Jean M. Bennett; daughter, Denna B. Glover (Brian); son, Douglas Earl Bennett (Wanda); grandchildren, Kristin Quarles (Ronnie), Logan Glover and Madison Glover; great-grandchildren, Akaela, Braelen and Braxon; two brothers, Robert Bennett (Rose) and Tommy Bennett (Lee); sister, Thelma Wells; faithful and devoted brother-in-law, Hersheal Mitchell (Cathy) and special friends, Tammy Jackson and Don Tudor. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia, where the funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9. Interment will follow in Greensville Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Central Life Saving and Rescue Squad, 5736 Gasburg Rd., Gasburg, Virginia 23857. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial