BENNETT, MICHAEL SR.

BENNETT, Michael Bartlett Sr., 78, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the home that he shared with his wife, "Pepper" on January 1, 2020, after a period of declining health. Michael was born February 26, 1941, in Jamaica, Long Island, New York, to the late Donald Bennett and Ruth Wylie (Harris) Bennett Shoemaker. Michael graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation from RPI, he worked for Bell Aerosystems in Niagara Falls, New York in the Rocket Test Department. In 1964, Michael began his career with E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Spruance Plant in Richmond, Virginia. For almost 30 years, Michael worked for DuPont as a Mechanical Engineer in the departments of Kevlar, Nylon and Tyvek. Upon retirement from DuPont in 1994, Michael accepted an engineering position with OHM Corporation in Kenton, Ohio. During his 30-plus years as a mechanical engineer and well into most of his retirement, Michael maintained his Professional Engineering license. Michael served on the vestries of St. John's Episcopal Church in Chester, Va. and Trinity Episcopal Church in Findlay. He provided tutoring for the Read for Life program at the Findlay-Hancock County Library. Michael also volunteered with CHOPIN Hall, a local organization that provides food, clothing and assistance to those who are in need. In addition, he served as Civitan Candy Box Project Chairperson. Michael also enjoyed participating in the local Toastmasters. Michael is survived by his wife of 12 years, Patricia Tremayne; children, Joyce Bennett Scott of Waynesboro, Va. and First SGT Michael Bartlett Bennett Jr. of Richmond, Ind.; stepchildren, Annie Insley (Andrew) of New Riegel, Ohio, Brent Reinhart of Alvada, Ohio and Curtis Reinhart of Bloomdale, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephen, Rebecca, Breanna and Bailey; and four great-grandchildren. Michael is also survived by a sister, Polly Campenni (Tom) of Stuart, Fla.; and a brother, Mark Shoemaker (Joyce Neal) of Albany, Ga. Michael was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Judith Ann Napotnik Bennett in May of 1997; and by grandson, Michael "Christian" Bennett in December 2018. A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 West Hardin St., Findlay, Ohio 45840. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CHOPIN Hall, 1800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 125, Findlay, Ohio 45840.View online memorial
