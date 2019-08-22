BENNETT, RICHARD JR.

BENNETT, Richard B. Jr., 80, of Richmond, passed away on August 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judyth C. Bennett; daughter, Pamela Fairly; son-in-law, Clifton H. Fairly. He is survived by his daughter, Mary B. Johnson; son-in-law, Jeff Johnson; grandchildren, Clifton B. Fairly, Cody W. Johnson, Dillon B. Johnson, Dustin E. Johnson; great-grandchildren, Rylan Johnson and Braelynn Johnson; and other family members. Richard was the owner of Quality Roofing and Remodeling. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time at VFW, Post 6364, playing poker. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date.View online memorial