BENNETT, Robert Allen, 25, passed away on October 31, 2019, due to complications of diabetes. He is survived by his parents, Charles B. Bennett and Edith M. Bennett; sisters, Vanessa Patterson and Lisa Bennett; maternal aunts, Pam and Robin; and a host of nieces and nephews. Robert is also survived by his stepdad, Timothy Matheny; his godfather, Malcolm Brookman; and many extra sisters. A celebration of Robert's life will be held by the family on Saturday, November 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. He will be forever loved and missed. "To infinity and beyond!"