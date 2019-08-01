BENNETT, Sally Marie, 69, of Chesterfield, departed this life Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Shana Bennett; sons, Dwayne Coleman (ReSharma) and Ronald Nobles; five grandchildren; brother, Huddie Barnes (Mamie); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road. The family is requesting that the family meet at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. to proceed to St. Paul's Baptist Church. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial