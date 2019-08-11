BENNETT, Thomas E., 87, of N. Chesterfield, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas R. Bennett and Ruth H. Bennett. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Muriel R. Bennett; daughter, Linda (Alan); son, David (Nancy); grandsons, Thomas (Sarah), Brett (Lauren), Craig (Emily), Ray and Keegan; great-grandsons, Reid, Tristan and Ellison; sister, Mary Sue (Roland); nephews, Steve and Todd; nieces, Debra and Elizabeth; and brother, Ronald (Joan). He retired from A&P stores after 43 years of service as a district manager. He was a member of the Belmont UMC for 48 years and was a member of the Dale Ruritan Club, where he served as club officer on every office, working to improve our community. He also served on the Chesterfield Circuit Grand Jury and the Board of Zoning Appeals. He graduated from John Marshall High School, Class of 1950 and entered the army, where he served in Korea, with the 25th Inf Div., from 1953 to 1954. He enjoyed golf club making, family reunions, downhill skiing and travel. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10), with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Dale Ruritan Club and all are invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Dale Ruritan Foundation, 5101 Ruritan Place, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234.View online memorial