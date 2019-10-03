BENNING, Catherine Docherty (nee Galloway), passed into her Lord's hands on September 30, 2019. Born August 6, 1926, in Hoboken, New Jersey. She was a longtime resident of Haworth, New Jersey, until relocating to Richmond, Virginia, in 2010. Mrs. Benning was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank J. Benning; parents, Archibald Galloway and Mary Hughes Galloway; and her daughter, Susan Mary Benning Hoag. She is survived by her daughter, Janet C. Benning Bartholf (Howard) of Richmond, Virginia; and son, Frank J. Benning Jr. (Julie) of Brewster, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Robert, Brian, Timothy, Paul, Ryan, Carly and Matthew. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Isabella, Eve and Cooper. Mrs. Benning was active for many years in the Vestry and ECW of the Church of the Annunciation in Oradell, New Jersey, and as a volunteer at Pascack Valley Hospital Westwood. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Schaefer's Gardens and for Dr. Paul A. Insolera. While living in Richmond, she attended Monument Heights Baptist Church and was a member of the Dorcas Sunday school class. The family would like to express our thanks to the entire staff of Our Lady of Hope, Christopher Center, especially to nurses Vesna and John, as well as the many CNAs for their kind and compassionate care extended to our mother. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 26, at the Church of the Annunciation in Oradell, New Jersey. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial