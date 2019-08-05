BENSON, Beverly Ann, 81, of Weems, died on August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin "Bennie" Benson; son, Benjie Benson; and grandson, Scotty Benson. She was life member of Claybrook Baptist Church, cafeteria manager for Lancaster Primary School, member of the Rebecca Lodge and an avid bowler with the Lancaster-Northumberland Ladies League. Surviving her are a son, Timmy Paul Benson; a daughter, Lisa Pittman, both of Weems; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Jackson (Jessica), Joshua Pittman both of White Stone, Rachel Benson of Regina, Adam Benson of Newport News and Matthew Pittman of Lively, Kahra Johns, Dustin Daniel and Christopher Daniel, all of West Virginia; seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Riley, Scarlett Jackson and Katherine Benson, Elijah Daniel, Tanner Johns, Logan Johns; brother, Cebert Javins (Sylvia) of Procterville, Ohio. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Claybrook Baptist Church, Weems. Interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Claybrook Baptist Church, P.O. Box 15, Weems, Va. 22576.View online memorial