BENSON, Eugene Leroy, 79, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved father, brother, son and devoted friend. Recently lost a long and courageous battle against COVID-19. Gene was a proud Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Marines. He was a very talented musician and artist who also loved hunting, fishing, singing and playing guitar. Gene was a loving and compassionate man who always went out of his way to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; his sons, Thomas Benson and Robert (Mary Anne) Benson; his brothers, Lee (Lorraine) Benson and Bill (Carole) Benson; and sisters, Shirley Crouse and Arlene (Jim) Appenheimer. He is also survived by his grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Clara Benson; daughter, Michelle Benson; and brother, Ed Benson. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at www.donate.vvmf.org. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
