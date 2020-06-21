BENTLEY, James Tracey, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born January 12, 1941, in Louisa, to the late Worley T. and Ollie S. Bentley; he was also preceded in death by his brother, William W. Bentley. Tracey is survived by many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." -Matthew 5:4View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court