BENTLEY, James Tracey, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born January 12, 1941, in Louisa, to the late Worley T. and Ollie S. Bentley; he was also preceded in death by his brother, William W. Bentley. Tracey is survived by many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." -Matthew 5:4

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of James BENTLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.